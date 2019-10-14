MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County residents are going above and beyond their civic duty by banding together and purchasing three 'Children at play' signs.

The neighbors noticed drivers regularly speeding through the area, so to protect the area they decided to get together and buy the signs.

"A citizen did a good thing, she took pictures of a radar machine in established areas that need the sign, saying she and her neighbors went together and bought the signs and Midland County will hang them at no charge to her in the appropriate place, just to notify people to slow down and be thinking we are driving," said Randy Prude, the County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

Midland County said at the October 14 will hang up the signs at no charge to the residents. The signs should go up within a few week.

RELATED: Fort Worth man killed in Midland Co. crash

RELATED: Veteran copes with PTSD thanks to Midland Gem and Mineral Society