MIDLAND, Texas — Midland's Specialty Courts are tasked with providing rehabilitation to people who have fallen through the criminal justice system.

Those that have mental illnesses, our veterans and those fighting addiction gathered in Midland today to discuss their successes.

“Today we are celebrating National Drug Court Month with a special celebration, celebrating our participants in all four of our Midland County Specialty Courts”, stated Judge Elizabeth Rainy.

The first of the four Specialty Courts established was Judge Elizabeth Rainey's Adult Felony Drug Court which was created only nine months ago, with courts for Veterans Treatment, Mental Health, and Transitional Treatment following.

Judge Rainy explains her passion for her court, “I come from a family who suffers from addiction, and so I have a passion and desire to help people overcome addiction. I know that it is a disease. And we know that throwing people in jail for a disease doesn't work.”

As a living testament to the effectiveness of these courts, Jennifer Bolin explains where she would most likely be without this special help, “I’d be in prison, dead or not sober. I mean I’d still be just bouncing around.”

As others celebrated their sobriety and success today, Aaron, who is attending the Transition Treatment, offered this to others who may feel hopeless, “So don't ever give up, don't ever give up, don't ever stop because sobriety is possible”.

Tanya, Aaron's counselor, explains what motivates her, “Because everybody deserves a second chance, and sometimes a third and fourth chance, because at the fourth and fifth chance is when the light bulb goes off… and no one should be able to tell a person that you shouldn't get it at the sixth chance”.

Today’s celebration was certainly proof that everyone deserves a second chance, and that incarceration doesn’t offer a complete solution to mental illness or addiction.