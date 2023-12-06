Midland County begins 3 day budget hearing process

County commissioners will hear from elected officials and department heads.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Monday, Midland County Commissioners Court began a three-day period of hearing different budget pitches for the upcoming fiscal year.

The court will hear from 27 elected officials and around 18 heads of department.

The various pitches will be made so that the different departments will be able to let the court know about what they need in order for their operations to run smoothly.

But it also gives county commissioners the chance to ask further questions and get further details before advancing to the next stage of budgetary hearings.

“It allows the court to understand what the people do in the business for the taxpayers and what they're needing," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson. "Personnel, equipment, software, whatever it is they're needing, we get it on paper. It gives me the opportunity and the information to go into the hearings with the auditor, I say into the workshop with the auditor, and create my proposed budget.”

It's good for someone like Johnson to be informed of all things budget, as knowing about the budget and everything that goes into it is one of his biggest responsibilities.

After hearing everything from all the speakers, Johnson and an auditor will be placing a dollar amount on every line item on the budget.

“By law, I have to have that budget ready to present, or have it prepared, by July 31," said Johnson. "Then, usually from the fifth to the eighth day of August, we will present it for the public to look at. It’s a judge's proposed budget is what it will be called.”

After the public gets a look at it, it’ll go back to the court who will make the final decisions on any changes or cuts that were made to the proposed budget.