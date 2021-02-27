Midland County asks for residents to self-report winter storm damage

You can find the reporting tool at www.tdem.texas.gov/warm.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has asked its residents to self-report any sustained damage or losses from the winter storm.

They want residents to go the Texas Division of Emergency Management website and report the damages. It will only take a few minutes.

These reports can help Midland County assess the damages in the county and help residents become eligible for Federal Individual Assistance.

Small businesses will be eligible for federal loans through the Small Business Administration. Individual Assistance can be used to help fund temporary housing, repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes and other repairs or replacements.