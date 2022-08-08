Midland County officials discuss annual budget

Inflation, sales taxes and property taxes all play a part in managing next year's budget.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's the start of the budgeting season, and on Monday Midland County kicked off the start to their budgeting process.

This year things are looking a little bit different due to increased costs of just about everything.

"This will be my fourth budget that I've worked on in the county and I've took it more seriously this year than any year before because we know our numbers for our sales tax which is half of our revenue source, it's so volatile," said Judge Terry Johnson.

Money to the county from taxes has gone up two fold since a couple of years ago.

"When I first came in here we were receiving 5 million a month and during Covid we got about 2 million a month, so that up and down swing opened my eyes, we need to be real frugal on what that budget is in the budget process." said Johnson.

Even though the county is receiving more money than they did during peak COVID-19, inflation has had its impacts.

"Just the normal increase we've had, the fuel and just a lot of things we're experiencing just like everybody out there, those prices have gone up and it did increase the budget just trying to do the regular things how we've always done it," said Johnson.

The budget is not final, there are still conversations and decisions to be made