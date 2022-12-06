Midland County and TxDOT partner up to create Emergency Response Plans

These plans are in response to the major construction that is set to begin on Cotton Flat Road Bridge on December 16.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16.

There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.

Before all of this, TxDOT had to coordinate plans with local agencies, which included Midland Fire Department, Midland County Sheriff's Office and other Midland agencies.

At these meetings, TxDOT provide basic design plans for these agencies to review and gave them an estimated timelines for the construction phases.

“Major road construction can be frustrating, TXDOT, Midland County, and the City of Midland work very closely to ensure that the County's emergency response is minimally affected,” said Justin Bunch, Emergency Management Coodinator for Midland County.