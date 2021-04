City council leaders tell NewsWest 9 the business is hesitant about the Midland market because their Lubbock location is one of their least profitable stores.

MIDLAND, Texas — Bad news for Costco fans in the Permian Basin-plans for the Midland branch are apparently on hold.

City council leaders tell NewsWest 9 the business is hesitant about the Midland market because their Lubbock location is one of their least profitable stores.

There's no word at this time if or when they'll make a final decision on a Midland location.