The vigil will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Tailgate.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tailgate in Midland will be holding a community vigil in support of Ukraine Thursday.

The vigil will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Tailgate's location at 4401 N. Big Spring St.

Dr. Darin Wood will be providing the opening remarks and music will be performed by David Duque.

Anyone is invited to come out and pray for the Ukrainian community.