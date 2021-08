"Tuna Does Vegas" will run September 10-25 inside the Davis Theatre.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will be presenting its latest show for the 2021 season.

"Tuna Does Vegas" will run September 10-25 inside the Davis Theatre I.

The show is rated for those twelve and up.

Tickets are available for members on August 30 and will be available soon for non-members to purchase.

Performances will start at 7:30 p.m. each night.

For more information on the show including a synopsis and how to buy tickets, you can visit the theater's website.