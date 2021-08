Hats, shoes, period costumes, vintage pieces and more will be on sale.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will be holding a costume sale on August 21.

Hats, shoes, period costumes, vintage pieces and more will be on sale.

Early Bird customers can attend from 8 to 10 a.m. for $10 at the door, while generwebsiteal admission will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MCT volunteers can shop early from 3 to 6 p.m. on August 20.