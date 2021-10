The Neil Simon play will have performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre presents its newest show, "Barefoot in the Park".

Tickets are $34 and available to be purchased online or at the door.