Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Monster Calls'

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is presenting its October show, "A Monster Calls".

The Pickwick Players, MCT's teen theater group, will be performing the show in the Davis Theatre.

Shows will run weekends from Oct. 7-15. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 2:#0 p.m.

"A Monster Calls" tells the story of 13-year-old Conor who has been having the same nightmare for the past few months. One night he hears a voice calling him from outside his bedroom window.

This story about coping with illness and loss is recommended for those age eight and older.