Stan Williamson says prairie dogs, “..been over here for several years and they’ve just been procreating. But it seems like this year, they’ve multiplied three fold."

“I love wildlife, I love animals, I’m a rancher. I know if you have these on your ranch and you’re working your cattle the horse will step in the hole a lot of the times and break its leg. So that’s the reason we don’t like them on a ranch," said Williamson.

But why don’t people want them in their neighborhoods?

“They’re digging deep big holes in the yard," said Williamson.

"They’ve even dug through the concrete, the gas meter, they’ve eaten through there, it’s scary, it’s crazy," said neighbors Meleka Mcgee and Stephanie Spencer.

“I have sprinkler systems and they will chew right through that plastic pipe, it doesn’t even slow them down," said Williamson.

They’ve even managed to dig in gardens and Spencer wants them out.

"I don’t want them burying over here ma’am I got a garden over here I’m trying to protect ma’am," said Spencer.

But how long have they been around?

“About 2000 they came around and they have multiplied like crazy. But they’re all over the city now," said Spencer.

After years of building up a reputation, most neighbors say it’s time to hit the road before it gets worse.

“I would like for them to contain them," said Spencer.

“We’ve got to do something to keep them out of the yards," said Williamson.

But phone call after phone call, Stan says, the city seems to brush the matter under the mat.

“They always send you to someplace else, call animal control, call the mayor. They just pass the buck to the next guy," said Williamson.

After personally reaching out to the city, it seems they don’t have a plan in place for the critters in the works just yet.

"I don’t want them dead, I want them gone," said Williamson.