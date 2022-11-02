Midland to hold community forum to discuss Hogan Park

This forum will take place at the MLK center in Midland on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone that wants to speak is encouraged to attend.

Hogan Park renovations are expected to cost $55 million, with $10 million of that coming from the City of Midland.

"Hogan park has been a staple in the community for years, and I believe everyone should be involved," said John Norman, Midland City Councilman for District 2.

There have been questions by citizens in the community, so the councilman wanted to get all parties together.

"Just thought it would be a good idea to have a public forum to have everyone voice their questions and concerns raised by the constituents in the community, and an open line of communication between the city and the conservancy as well," said Norman.

Norman feels like having a meeting in person about the park will be best for everyone.

"When you're face-to-face with someone, and someone has a concern, they can raise their concern," said Norman. "And you have the opportunity to address it directly, address that concern, whether someone will like the answer or not, you will be able to address that concern directly."

At the end of the forum, the councilman hopes there will be clarity and answers.

"We do want something to come out of this, and we want it to be something good," said Norman. "We don't want to go in with bad intentions of trying to talk down on certain people and whatnot, we just want to bring everyone together to the table and have a great conversation and come up with some great ideas and solutions for the park and solutions for the community."