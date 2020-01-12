Midland Commemorative Air Force participates in 12 Planes of Christmas

Any donations made toward the goal will go towards rehauling the engines and returning the plane to the sky.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing is participating in the 2020 12 Planes of Christmas fundraiser.

12 Planes of Christmas is a fundraising campaign to help the CAF with costs to keep the aircraft properly maintained.

The focus of the CAF High Sky Wing is the C-45 Spirit of West Texas.

The aircraft was stationed at the Midland Army Air Field from 1942-1943 but now serves as an outreach tool and is featured in July 4th and Memorial Day events.

According to the High Sky Wing's fundraiser page, the plane is due for an inspection as well as an overhaul of both of its engines.

Any donations made toward the goal of $12,000 will go towards the engines and returning the plane to the sky.