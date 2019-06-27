MIDLAND, Texas — New portable buildings were delivered to Midland College today thanks to the Midland Development Corporation.

The organization approved a $379,000 investment agreement with the pre-k academy at Midland College, which allowed for two new portable buildings to be built.

Those buildings will add 4 classes of about 20 students, aged 3 and 4.

The reason for this is the lack of childcare and the need to get kids ready for kindergarten.

The classes will be up and running for the 2019-2020 school year.