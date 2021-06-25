Children are having summer fun at Midland College's Kids' College

Kid's College offers 20 different classes for children to find something they like, from cooking and acting to soccer or bike riding.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is hosting their 37th Kids' College for children in grades first through sixth grade. This summer enrichment program is a chance for kids to have some fun during the summer while enjoying their favorite activities.

Kids' College offers 20 different classes for children to find something they like, whether it's cooking, bike riding, soccer or being on stage performing. Around 250 children participated in this year's program.

"If you wanted to come here to this class but you weren't for sure, I would tell you like it’s a bunch of fun," said Aubrey, an 8-year-old camper.

"In craft mania, we painted a jewelry box and we made a baby bird with his mama bird," 7-year-old camper Jameslee said.

The Associate Director in charge of the camp, Brenda Cordero, says they want to make sure everyone is having a good time, "fun, enjoyment, happiness, smiles. I asked the kids 'did you have a great day today?' and I wanna hear, 'yes I did'and so that makes us all happy."

Every age group could take part in camp in some way, whether it's the first through sixth graders attending the camp or the older kids.

"Really did like kids college at first, I wasn't really excited and then I started making new friends house and having a lot of fun," says Briley, 10-year-old camper.

The older kids are called runners. They help and assist teachers with the students and they run errands if needed. Many of these runners also attended Kids' College when they were young.

"I did 6-12 every year that I could. I did it because I saw how much fun the teenagers who were working it and saw how it’s such a good environment to be in so why not do it longer," says Anna, a Kids' College Runner.

This program is a summertime favorite for everyone.

"Yes, a lot of fun. I enjoy it, something to look forward to," says Bella, Kids' College Runner.

"One thing is like friendship. I mean we’ve all gotten super close to weeks and I think I’m having a good group of friends from different schools is pretty cool," Kids' College Runner Cara said.