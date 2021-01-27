Midland College to participate in West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls event

The event will be held on January 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will participate again the West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls event on January 30.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Midland College art students have created bowls for the event that will be sold for $15 apiece.

No food will be served at the event this year due to COVID-19. The bowls will be visible at the West Texas Food Bank Innovative Gardens located on 1601 Westcliff Drive.

“I think this event is so important because it is a real-world way that artists can give back to the community,” says MC Associate Professor of Art Michael Richardson. “It helps people in the community who are really in need. Every one dollar raised provides four meals. The real spirit of the event is communal and community-based.”

This is the eighth year that Midland College will be participating in this event.

“During the ’Empty Bowls’ event, folks can see firsthand the art pieces they are buying and know that their purchase is going toward feeding those in need in our community” says MC art student Jesse Trejo. “I am proud to say that Midland College has been a very active participant in the “Empty Bowls” project for many years.