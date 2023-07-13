Midland College to host Veterans Game Night on July 18

The event is open to all military veterans in the West Texas community.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is hosting Veterans Game Night on July 18 at the Scharbauer Student Center Hub.

The event is hosted by the Midland College Military Resource Center and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be free games, food and community resources.

The evening will include a special presentation about home purchasing and ownership for veterans.

The event is open to all military veterans in the West Texas community.