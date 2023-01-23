Midland College to host presidential search open forums on February 1

The forums will be held in the Allison Fine Arts Building, Wagner & Brown Auditorium, and take place at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

These forums will be led by a third-party search firm, and members of the community. MC students and employees are also invited to attend one of these forums. No RSVP will be needed and there will also be electronic survey distributed as well. Those must be submitted by no later than 2:00 p.m. on February 2.