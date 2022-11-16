x
Midland College to host award-winning poet

Jimmy Santiago Baca will be a part of three separate events from November 16-18.
Credit: Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be holding three events from November 16-18 featuring award-winning artist Jimmy Santiago Baca. 

All of the events are free, and reservations are not required. 

On November 16 and 17, there will be presentations held by Baca about his life and work. The lecture on November 16 will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the November 17 lecture will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

On November 18, Baca will be holding a writer's workshop from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

For more information, people can visit the Midland College website. 

