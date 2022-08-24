Midland College to celebrate 50th anniversary with free 'Back To School Concert' featuring AJ Castillo

An opening performance will be given by award-winning singer Tristan Ramos

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be commemorating their 50th anniversary with a free 'Back To School' Concert featuring AJ Castillo at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center.

The concert will be free for all attendees and will be taking place on August 26. Seating is limited, while food trucks will be on site and doors open at 6:00 p.m.

An opening performance will be given by award-winning Tejano artist Tristan Ramos, whose debut album El Principio helped him Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Tejano Music Awards.

Castillo, who won Best New Male Artist at the 2010 Tejano Music Awards, is a native Texan who collaborated on the 2017 Latin Grammy Award winning Best Regional Song “Siempre Es Así”.