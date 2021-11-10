Midland College holding small business federal tax workshop in Spanish

Midland College says an English workshop along these lines is being planned for early next year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College, the Business and Economic Development Center, the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Casa de Amigos have teamed up to offer a special workshop in Spanish for people wanting to get ahead on learning how to do taxes for a small business.

The event will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Casa de Amigos on October 12.

This free event is open to new business owners, independent contractors, self-employed people and anyone looking to learn.

Letitica Cueto of Flores Tax Services and Bookkeeping will be going over solutions to common small business problems including recordkeeping tips, accessing community business resources, estimating taxes and more.

To register for the workshop you can click or tap here or call Alfredo at 432-682-9701.