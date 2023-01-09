Midland College President set to retire in August

Dr. Steve Thomas has been the President of Midland College since 2008.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas has announced that he plans to retire in August.

Dr. Thomas became the college's fourth president back in August of 2008. During his time as President, Dr. Thomas was able to help the college reach new milestones, which included new academies, bachelor's degrees and partnerships with local high schools. Dr. Thomas also oversaw numerous projects that included the renovation of the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the June and Frank Cowden Jr. Dining Hall.

Some of the capital projects that he plans on completing before his retirement include the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Center and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.

“I was lucky to find a career path that has been so enjoyable and rewarding, but after 47 years in the profession, it is time for a new chapter in my life,” Dr. Thomas said. “Our daughter Lindsay was born here, and my wife Vicki and I will always cherish our time in Midland. I want to thank both the Midland community and the community of Fort Stockton, where our branch campus is located. I know of no other community college that enjoys such phenomenal support.

The Midland College Board of Trustees have begun their nationwide search for a new President.