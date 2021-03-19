Midland College offers 'College Classics' for citizens ages 50 and older

The courses are centered around meaningful conversation in an informal classroom setting.

MIDLAND, Texas — How would like to take a college class with no homework required? All you have to do is talk.

That's what "College Classics" at Midland College is all about.

The program, which has been around since 1989, gives people ages 50 and older a chance to get back in the classroom and learn.

The instructor asks a question that the class then discusses.

Phil Eager has been involved with the program for 7 or 8 years. He says it is worthwhile for people who want to keep their brains active.

“Well, you can always learn something,” Eager said. “And the faculty here, really are experts in their field. It's not just them teaching facts and dates. It's discussions of why things happen, which gives a better context.”

Classes are taught on the Midland College campus by MC faculty and community volunteers.