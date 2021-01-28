Midland College nursing and paramedic students helping with mass vaccine efforts at the Horseshoe

2nd, 3rd and 4th semester students are able to take part in helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

MIDLAND, Texas — Shots, shots and more shots-nursing and paramedic students from Midland College are getting really good at helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts this week.

"It feels really wonderful to have an opportunity to be part of history," said Diana Ahlstrand, 4th semester RN nursing student.



Midland Health recruited 12 paramedic and 30 nursing students for the job last week.

"The goal is to give two vaccines per minute, so it is very fast moving, quick pace, we're trying to get everyone who wants to be vaccinated an opportunity to be vaccinated," Ahlstrand said.

But each 2nd, 3rd or 4th semester student has to go through an injection skills check first to show they can do what's being asked of them safely, controlled and with the proper training and technique.

"We had to pass our skill and make sure that we were competent in what we were doing and that we knew exactly our landmarks to hit, how to administer, get the Band-Aid on. So we had to make sure we were prepared and ready to go," Ahlstrand said.

Then they can earn clinical hours in 2 or 4 hour increments by signing up to help at the Horseshoe.

This COVID-related experience is different than your every day clinical.

"We are actually the ones who are more in charge. We get to take the reins with administering the vaccine instead of being really watched very carefully and given direction on what to do," Ahlstrand said.

But beyond the shot...

"Our students are given the opportunity not only to hone their injection skills, but also there's much more to nursing than just skills. There's professionalism, service, being part of a community," said Cindy Canon, director of the F. Marie Hall SimLife Center at Midland College.



And they have to be masters of time management.

"You definitely have to know how to manage your time perfectly so you can study, get your homework done, attend class, be prepared for clinical," Ahlstrand said.