Midland College hosting Mars Rover engineers for free lecture

This event is part of the college's Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting two engineers who worked on the Mars Rover project as part of its Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series.

"Into the Unknown: How Leadership, Ingenuity and Perseverance Put a Rover on Mars" is a free event will start at 7 p.m. on March 24 at the Chaparral Center.

Featured speakers are Adam Steltzner and Dr. Moogega Cooper.

Steltzner was the chief engineer for the Mars Rover project and is described as "an aspiring rock star turned Ph.D. rocket scientist". He has also worked on a team that created a landing system for the 2012 Rover Curiosity.

Dr. Moogega Cooper is described as a "real life 'Guardian of the Galaxy', working to protect Mars from Earth's contaminants and protect what's there on the planet.

She has also been working with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to help determining whether Mars could potentially be livable for humans.