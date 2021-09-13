Midland College Learning Resource Center now open 7 days a weak

MC also announced the center has acquired new technology to make it easier for students to study.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students studying at Midland College now have more opportunities to use one big resource at their disposal.

The Fasken Learning Resource Center will be open seven days a week.

The FLRC's new hours are 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

25 new laptops and 16 new mini computers are available for use.

Students can borrow the laptops for use within the LRC, as well as A&P models and headphones.

Midland College also says it has newly enhanced wifi and updated collaborative spaces within the LRC.