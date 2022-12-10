Midland College hosts dual credit program showcase for Midland ISD junior high students

The event aimed to proactively inform students about the opportunities that are available to them when they get to high school.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College hosted three dual credit program showcases earlier this evening, and it was the first time they highlighted junior high students.

The event featured more than a dozen programs that partner MC with Midland Independent School District, and the focus was specifically on those students with high school in their near future.

A dual credit showcase for 14 programs offered by Midland College and Midland Independent School District, ranging from law enforcement, EMT and fire to welding and education to pharmacy tech and patient care tech.

For families who attended the event, they got a chance to see some of MC’s campus while also getting the opportunity to speak with professors about the different programs offered.

With their high school tenure approaching, the showcase could prove to be invaluable.

“Getting the importance of education instilled in them, and these are classes that are for college credit, they actually go on a college transcript,” said Courtney Fairchild, Assistant Director of Dual Credit at Midland College. “So, it’s great to learn about that and kind of get a little foot in the door of college early on.”

The practicality and efficiency of dual credit certainly piques the interest of some.

“You can do all the extra stuff you want to do earlier because it’s credit for high school and college,” said Drake Linstedt, an eight-grade student at Alamo Junior High. “So, you’re doing two at once.”

The partnership between MC and MISD wants to make sure that students are aware of what they have available to them here in the Tall City.

“We’re wanting a college culture,” said LaLena Carpenter, CTE Director at MISD. “We want more students attending college and staying local and taking advantage of the opportunities we have right here in Midland and growing our workforce and Midland College with local people.”