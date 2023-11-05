Midland College holds graduation ceremony for nurse program graduates

These students in the program put in the hard work for two years and got real in person experience. These nurses will now go into the medical field and feel prepared for what will lie ahead of them.

"If you have any interest in becoming a nurse, do it because we need nurses, we need people that have passion and the heart to be a nurse and it seems like when you're in the thick of it that you can't do it anymore, but really you can get through it," said Kristen Betton. "Just put your mind to it to work and make it happen."