MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program

Radiologic technology is making a return, and aviation now has an advisory committee to help the program continue its comeback since a late August rebirth.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics.

The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.

The board voted to unanimously pass approval for the new radiologic technology program in the Health Sciences Department. The program was phased out a few years ago due to local competition lowering enrollment for all parties involved, but the need for this program is great enough now to sustain it again.

"It’s a great addition to our health sciences programs," Midland College President Steve Thomas said. "You know, we already offer associate degree nursing, license vocational nursing, respiratory care. Radiologic technology is just a good addition in the sense of where the jobs are in this area right now, and Midland College wants to provide, you know, those technicians to help our local health providers.”

As for the Aviation Maintenance Technician program, recruiting and advertising has begun since the rebirth back in late August. An advisory committee has been formed, and those members are hard at work.

"The advisory committee is really going to help us with recruiting students, with providing job placements for the students working in some of these companies that need the aviation mechanics, and also in helping us raise money because it’s an expensive program to operate," Thomas said.

Five people have enrolled in the program so far, with eight more in the pipeline and two others ready to enroll. MC is holding an open house Friday, Oct. 21, and Thomas is looking forward to what people can expect.

“Well I think that they can just see a first-class facility for aviation mechanics program," Thomas said. "It’s a hangar out at the international airport, and we hope that it will be a big turnout to see we have wonderful equipment and planes and all kinds of training devices that have been donated. So it’s really a great facility, and that is one of the reasons why we felt like, well maybe we can try this program again and have enough enrollment to sustain it. But I think you’re going to see a pretty impressive facility.”