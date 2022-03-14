Midland College offering free student health services

The new TimelyCare program will allow students to speak with a provider online at no cost.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has announced a new support program to help students stay healthy both physically and mentally.

TimelyCare will allow any enrolled MC student seeking a credential to access free medical and mental health services without insurance.

Students will be able to speak with a provider from any web-enable device like a smartphone or laptop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Midland College hopes this program will save students time and money they would use going to a clinic in person.

The program will provide help for common illnesses like cold and flu as well as allergies, counseling visits, health coaching and more.

"We have seen even prior to the pandemic an increased need to support students' well being in terms of their mental health. The isolation and distance caused by the pandemic really exasperated those needs and it became a really high priority for us," said Wendy Kane, Midland College Dean of Student Life.