The evening will feature visits with Santa Claus, music performances and a student art show.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting its annual free Holiday Evening event on December 2.

From 4 to 9 p.m., community members can come out to the Allison Fine Arts Building and enjoy some Christmas fun.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with children and take photos from 4 to 7 p.m.

Complimentary cocoa and cookies will be available, and there will be a student art show and reception starting at 7 p.m.

MC's music programs will be conducting holiday performances as well.