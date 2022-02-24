Midland College celebrates former art professors with new exhibit

The new exhibit features art from over half a dozen former art professors at MC.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has opened a new art exhibit in the McCormick Gallery at the Allison Fine Arts Building.

"50 Years of Art Instruction" features art created by former art professors at the college.

Instructors like Kent Moss, Susan Randle, Carol Bailey and more have contributed to this new exhibit.

The exhibit will run February 21 to April 8. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The gallery is closed on Sundays and the week of spring break, which is March 7-11.