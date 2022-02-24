x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland College celebrates former art professors with new exhibit

The new exhibit features art from over half a dozen former art professors at MC.
Credit: Midland College
"Leopard Frog" by Susan Randle

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has opened a new art exhibit in the McCormick Gallery at the Allison Fine Arts Building.

"50 Years of Art Instruction" features art created by former art professors at the college.

Instructors like Kent Moss, Susan Randle, Carol Bailey and more have contributed to this new exhibit.

The exhibit will run February 21 to April 8. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The gallery is closed on Sundays and the week of spring break, which is March 7-11.

Admission is free. For more information on the exhibit you can click or tap here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Odessa Emergency Preparedness Fair being held Saturday free for the public