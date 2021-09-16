Midland College celebrates Constitution Day

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College celebrated Constitution Day with some fun events during the anniversary week.
The day honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution by the Founding Fathers on September 17, 1787.
Students were treated to free ice cream at the Marie Hall building on September 16.
The college also held a constitutional scavenger hunt and gave away pocket-sized versions of the constitution to help commemorate the occasion. Voter registration was available for anyone who needed to do so.
"We study the constitution in class, but a lot of us take what it says for granted. It is our goal to help make students aware of the nuances of the Constitution; after all it stands for democracy, our democracy makes us unique and drives everything we do as a nation," Ginger Schantz, MC Government Instructor said.