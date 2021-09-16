Midland College celebrates Constitution Day

The celebration included free ice cream and a constitutional scavenger hunt.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College celebrated Constitution Day with some fun events during the anniversary week.

The day honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution by the Founding Fathers on September 17, 1787.

Students were treated to free ice cream at the Marie Hall building on September 16.

The college also held a constitutional scavenger hunt and gave away pocket-sized versions of the constitution to help commemorate the occasion. Voter registration was available for anyone who needed to do so.