Midland College Cogdell Learning Center offers ESL classes

The courses range from level one to level five. This means people can learn things from the ABCs all the way up to having day to day conversations.

MIDLAND, Texas — Learning a new language can be hard and even costly for some. The Midland College Cogdell Learning Center offers English classes all free of charge. That's thanks to funding from the state.

The courses range from level one to level five. This means people can learn things from the ABCs all the way up to having day to day conversations.

More importantly, leaders at MC said they've seen first-hand the positive impact these courses have had on their students.

Victoria Santiago, Director for the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, said everyone is trying to learn the same language, but everyone has a different reason why.

"If you speak English, you can serve everybody that comes through your door or hires you because you will be able to understand them," said Santiago. "Even if you are a stay-at-home mom, you can understand your children's teacher or if they need to go to the doctor."

NewsWest 9 spoke to a person attending the courses. Reyna Ramos came to the United States from Peru. She hopes opportunities like these help her grow as a community member, but also as a person.

In Spanish, Ramos said that the English language is universal. She said it is a language that is spoken all over the world. She believes it is necessary to adapt to the place that people decide to migrate to.

Santiago said she relates to many of the people that take the classes.

"It doesn't matter if you speak English with an accent, I do it," said Santiago. "Your accent only means that you speak another language. It only means you were brave enough to come to this country and chase the American dream."

It's clear these courses have an impact in more ways than one.

"We are hoping to give them the confidence to be able to speak English," said Dulce Bello, aide for the adult education ESL program.