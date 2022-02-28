Midland College holds Citizenship Fair

The citizenship fair had people that specialize in the process, even doing live mock interviews.

MIDLAND, Texas — Becoming a Citizen of the United States is no easy task, and it takes a lot of planning and preparing.

At Midland College, they held a citizenship fair on February 27 to make it easier for those who might want to start the process of becoming a citizen.

"The process can be scary, and we want to take some of that fear away by giving them some insight and help," said Jennifer Myers, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education at Midland College.

The citizenship fair had people that specialize in the process, even doing live mock interviews.

"The preparation piece is really important because you have to be self-confident when you go in there, the more unprepared you are the more nervous you're going to be," said Laura Morales with Steps Educational Enterprises. "People tend to be much more successful when they're prepared."

Everyone has a different reason why they want to become a citizen.

"People want to give themselves better opportunities," Myers said. "They may want to give their families better opportunities. I know one of the young ladies being interviewed, and she was interested in furthering her education."

Morales also sees a lot of people who want to become citizens.

"The biggest one that touches my heart is they really have a love for this country," Morales said. "They come as immigrants and once they're here they have a lot more opportunities than they did in their country."