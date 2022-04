Woodward is known as a journalist and novelist.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland College will be hosting another event in its Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series.

Legendary journalist and novelist Bob Woodwad will be speaking at the Chaparral Center on April 7.

This free event will begin at 7 p.m.

Midland College will be accepting questions for Woodward to answer during his presentation.

If you would like to ask a question, you can email rbell@midland.edu no later than 5 p.m. on April 6.