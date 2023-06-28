Midland College Board of Trustees approves new President

Dr. Kennedy will take over the reins on July 3, and is thrilled to be able to continue to serve the students, faculty and the community of Midland College.

"I'm going to be putting a survey out here very shortly on www.MidlandEDU in hopes that people will chime in with some thoughts that they might have and i'm looking forward to sitting down with and talking with folks around the community," Dr. Kennedy said. "Looking forward to students and faculty and staff as well to ensure that everybody is clear on where we're headed and make sure I have all information I need to make decisions."