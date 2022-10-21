Midland College celebrates the Aviation Maintenance Technology program reopening

"We're excited that we're back in business."

MIDLAND, Texas — The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is back at Midland College and now students will once again be able to have hands on training to become an aviation technician, which is a job that pays well and is in high demand.

"We're excited that we're back in business," said Chad Ferris, Department Head for the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

The program is something that means a lot to Ferris.

"I went through this program gosh, 20 years ago and got out and started work immediately when I finished school," said Ferris.

Which is what Ferris wants for the students that go through this program.

"I've been here long enough to see the students graduate and then go on and have a career and even open their own shop and have their own business and succeed. That's the goal and that's what makes it all worth while," Farris said.

The 18 month program teaches students everything they need to know to get a job, and good paying jobs at that.

"Somewhere around 50 to 80 thousand starting out," said Ferris.

Jobs that are needed here in the Permian Basin and everywhere else.

"There's a growing need with a lot of the aviation industry here for mechanics and so we're going to be able to provide those homegrown and meet those needs and also provide those positions for other places in the state," said Ferris.

The aviation technology program is here once again, to inspire the next generation of aviation technicians.