Midland College Art Department to host first art show of 2022-2023 academic year

The reception will feature works be retired Midland College professor Kent Moss alongside his students and colleagues

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College Art Department is set to host its first art show of the 2022-2023 calendar year on Aug. 25 at the Allison Fine Arts Department.

The art show will feature works from retired Midland College professor Kent Moss and his students and colleagues.

A blend of artistic styles will be on display at the show, including photography, drawings and mixed media images.

Along with these styles, different abstract art and ideas will be on display throughout the exhibit.