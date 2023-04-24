Midland College announces three finalists for College President position

The three finalists are Dr. Thad Anglin, Dr. Ian Roark, and Dr. Damon Kennedy.

The Board of Trustees were assisted by the Association of Community College Trustees in their search for finalists. The three finalists include Dr. Thad Anglin, Dr. Damon Kennedy, and Dr. Ian Roark.

Thad Anglin Ed.D. is currently the President and CEO at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. Damon Kennedy Ph.D. is currently the Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College. Ian Roark Ed.D. is currently the Vice Chancellor of Workforce Development and Innovation at Prima Community College in Tuscon, Arizona.

Public forums for each candidate will be held during the week of May 1. Each candidate will participate in two 1-hour forums and everyone in the community is invited to attend according to MC. These forums will be conducted in the Wagner and Brown Auditorium.

Each forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on each day for the candidates. Dr. Kennedy will have his forum on May 1, Dr. Roark will have his forum on May 2, and Dr. Anglin will have his forum on May 3. There will also be a zoom link available for those who cannot attend.