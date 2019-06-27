MIDLAND, Texas — Today (Thursday), non-profit organizations, faith-based and municipal organizations attended an informational session about the community reinvestment act.

It was a seminar made available by Midland College and Midland Chamber of Commerce, held at the Atmos Center at the Midland International Air and Spaceport.

The act was enacted in 1977 and encourages banks to help meet the crediting needs of low and moderate income neighborhoods.

The event educated participants on the CRA and the ways that regulation can actually help build relationships between community-based organizations and local financial institutions.