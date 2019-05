MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Public Library director is stepping down after eight years.

John Trischitti is leaving the position to become the executive director of the Midland Development Corporation.

However, that move is pending approval from the board members. That decision will take place in June.

Trischitti represents District 5 on the Midland School Board. He is also on the board of directors for Basin PBS and the Midland International Air and Space Port.