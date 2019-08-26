MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has issued a burn ban for outdoor burning in unincorporated areas on August 26.

The burn ban will last for 90 days from the date it was instated.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson signed the burn ban at the Commissioner's Court meeting on the recommendation of County Fire Marshal Dale Little.

The ban was enacted due to the lack of rain in recent weeks and higher than normal temperatures. Additionally, rain earlier in the year caused a significant growth of vegetation.

However, the ban does not prohibit outdoor cooking in approved containers or outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that is authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor punished by a fine of up to $500.00.