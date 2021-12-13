Midland Co. employee announces candidacy for treasurer

The announcement comes as the current treasurer stated she would not seek reelection.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County employee has announced she will be running for Midland County Treasurer in the upcoming election.

Mary Ann Espinoza currently serves as the Chief Deputy in the Treasurer's Office, and has been an employee of the county for 10 years.

The announcement comes after the current treasurer, Mitzi Baker, said she would not be running for reelection.

"My goal as Treasurer is to continue to serve the citizens and employees of Midland County by continuing the long tradition of hard work ethic, transparency and accountability this office has held," Espinoza said in a press release.