MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — If you take a drive down any road in Midland County, you know they need work.

County commissioners know that there is no "one size fits all" approach to fixing roads.

That's why they're changing an important step in the repair process- road crews will now use geo-technical reports.

"When we do the geo-tech reports, then we find that we have additional needs for that roadway. We have a base and then that's the higher standard usually," Commissioner Robert Donnelly said.

These reports take a close look at each road and factor in type and volume of traffic.

Commissioners hope this will make repairs go quicker and last longer.

In addition to geo-tech reports, the county is also now fully implementing a geo-technical informations system, giving all road and bridge employees instant access to every road and its needs, no matter where they are.

It can even help with problems as small as a new pothole.

"As people find those, then they don't have to remember where they were they can just go ahead and put it in automatically rather than when they get back to the shop try to remember to do the forms and then the forms get submitted," Commissioner Donnelly said.

New technology commissioners hope will make for a smooth drive...one road at a time.

