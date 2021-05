'Taming of the Shrew' and "Hamlet' are the two plays that will be shown all summer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Classic Theatre Group will be starting up its 2021 Shakespeare Summer Season on June 6.

The group will be performing "Taming of the Shrew' and 'Hamlet' all summer long.

The plays will be 30 minute adaptations with a true Shakespeare in the Park experience.

'Taming of the Shrew' will be performed on June 6, 19 and 20 as well as July 10 and 18.

'Hamlet' will be performed on June 12 and 13 as well as July 11, 24, and 25.