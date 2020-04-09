Midland City Manager leaving his post

The city confirmed late Thursday that they are parting ways with City Manager Courtney Sharp.

MIDLAND, Texas — It appears to be the end of the road for long-time Midland City Manager Courtney Sharp. The city's spokeswoman confirmed late Friday that they are parting ways with Sharp.

Mayor Patrick Payton says they have been working with Sharp in conversation and planning for his next step in life and career, as well as the city's next steps and needs for the future.

Sharp has served as Midland's city manager for 12 years. His last day will be September 18.