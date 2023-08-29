Midland City Council sets new budget, property tax rate for 2023-2024 fiscal year

The property tax rate was a highlight of the day, and city council approved it going down by .18 cents.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council held a special meeting to confirm Midland's financial future and the future of their taxpayers.

It was a shorter meeting than usual, but an important one all the same as city council approved both the general budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and the property tax rate.

“Today we evaluated the budget for fiscal year '24 which is upcoming," Mayor Lori Blong said. "We talked about the things we need to provide for our community, to care well for infrastructure and our roads, police and fire, along with the other things in our community."

While that may not sound like much, city council is expecting that the extra money saved by the taxpayer's will go towards more improvements to the city.

“So there's a tax rate that's higher, that we could go up to, and we decided not to go up to that tax rate just to save tax payers money," City Councilman John Norman said. "But also, with growth within the community and all those things, we're trying to increase some money, continue to develop and get things going in the city.”

Norman went on to say that the lower tax rate will save the taxpayers around a total of $500,000.

It's also got the potential to bring in more money across the board.

“From my understanding, it will cause more revenue. From the proposed tax rate, it was going to be more revenue for around $5,000,000," Norman said. "With what we voted on today, was lowering that tax rate for some savings for the citizens and for everything, so it’ll be right around $4.5 million.”

With that extra cash, it can go towards keeping the growing city well maintained and updated.

"Because our appraisal values do go up, we have an opportunity to go ahead and lower that rate to be able to collect the dollars that we are using," Blong said. "The important thing to remember is that Midland is growing, and as we grow and as we age, we have facilities and we have infrastructure that wears out and it needs ongoing maintenance and improvement."